Browns Nation

Monday, April 14, 2025
Browns Insider Reveals What Joe Flacco Brings To Team

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
Joe Flacco (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns came into the offseason needing to make several roster changes if they wanted to compete in the 2025 season.

They had needs and holes at several positions, leaving fans hopeful that the team would make significant moves to get better.

While they have made a few small moves, the Browns are in a difficult situation as it relates to the cap, so they’ve been unable to make a big splash like fans have been looking for.

The future of the quarterback position has been in question for months, considering Deshaun Watson isn’t slated to be active this year, and until recently, Kenny Pickett was the only viable QB on the roster.

There are now two quarterbacks on the roster thanks to Joe Flacco re-signing, giving them another option for the 2025 season.

Many have said that the addition of Flacco is mainly to mentor Pickett and a rookie quarterback, but analyst Jason Lloyd had a different take in a recent appearance on 92.3 “The Fan.”

“He’s coming here to play football. He’s not coming here to babysit. He’s a leader. He brings that credibility that, frankly, few others in the organization have been able to carry,” Lloyd said.

Lloyd doesn’t think Flacco is just going to sit around and be another coach on the roster. He’s hoping that he can compete for the starting role on this team.

Flacco led the Browns to the playoffs during the 2023 season, coming off the couch and bringing much-needed leadership to the organization.

If he can play similarly in 2025, the Browns could have a better shot at making the playoffs, all while developing Pickett and any other quarterbacks that make the initial roster.

Andrew Elmquist
Browns Nation