Insider Believes Rumored Browns Draft Day Trade Is Unlikely

The Cleveland Browns have some big decisions to make ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has been linked to several of the best prospects in the class at a few positions, leaving fans to wonder what the team will do when they’re on the clock.

Travis Hunter’s name has been brought up a lot lately, a player who could play two ways in the NFL if a team allows him to.

His athleticism is certainly hard for prospective teams to overlook, but considering the team’s need at quarterback, it might be hard to pass on some of the top options as well, including Shedeur Sanders.

There has been some traction and a few rumors about the team trying to trade back into the first round after they select at No. 2, perhaps wanting to pair Sanders with Hunter.

However, insider Mary Kay Cabot recently outlined how difficult this transaction would be in a recent article on Cleveland.com.

“I think it would be tricky to land both Hunter and Sanders unless Sanders takes an enormous tumble on draft day. If the Browns take Hunter at No. 2, they’d probably have to trade up into the first half of the first round to land Sanders, and that would likely be cost-prohibitive,” Cabot said.

As Cabot indicated, Sanders would likely have to fall significantly for the Browns to have a chance at him.

Several other teams within the top 10 are also looking for quarterbacks, and unless everyone decides to pass on Sanders, the Browns’ chances of acquiring him later seem slim to none.

Anything can happen on draft day, and fans are certainly hoping to see some magic and craziness from the Browns’ front office to help this team in whatever way possible.

