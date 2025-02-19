Browns Insider Says He’s ‘Suspicious’ About Recent Actions Of Shedeur Sanders

For weeks, fans and analysts have debated whether Deion Sanders would want or even allow his son, Shedeur, to play for the Cleveland Browns.

Now, it seems like they’re openly flirting with the organization almost on a daily basis.

Of course, that’s not a coincidence.

However, Tony Grossi believes it has nothing to do with the Browns.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the lifelong Browns insider claimed that this is all very ‘suspicious.’

He believes this is nothing but a smokescreen to make it seem that they’re very interested in the Browns, and the Browns are very interested in them.

Per Grossi, this is all to put pressure on the New York Giants to go get Shedeur.

Sanders and the Giants flirted with one another for weeks before Drew Lock led the team to an unlikely and meaningless win down the stretch.

That cost them the No. 1 pick, and now, they will most likely have to trade up to get him.

Grossi believes that this will pressure the Giants to engage in trade talks with the Tennessee Titans to get the No. 1 pick.

They might even pick up the phone and try to get the Browns to trade down to No. 3.

This wouldn’t be the first time a player and his entourage have tried to pull a power move of this kind.

Whatever the case, it puts the Browns in a privileged position.

If he truly wants to play there, they can get him.

If he doesn’t, they might be able to trade down with the Giants and get some decent compensation.

