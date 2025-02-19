Bruce Drennan Says Browns Were Given ‘False Hope’ After 2023 Season

The Cleveland Browns went from a playoff team to a three-win team in just one year.

That’s despite keeping most of their core.

Of course, the changes to the offensive coaching staff were major, but still, the biggest difference from one year to the other took place at the quarterback position.

It was hard to explain how an aging Joe Flacco, who was on his couch and a free agent before the Browns picked up the phone, led this team to the playoffs.

It was even harder to explain how Deshaun Watson couldn’t.

However, Bruce Drennan believes it was all an illusion.

In the latest edition of his show, the analyst claimed that the worst thing that could’ve happened to the Browns and their fans was signing Flacco.

He argues that it gave the team false hope about becoming a perennial playoff contender:

“Perhaps the worst thing that could have happened was aging veteran Joe Flacco bailing out the franchise,” Drennan said.

Drennan believes their trip to the playoffs was a fluke and a mirage, and that’s not where the Browns really are.

He thinks they’re closer to being the three-win team they were in 2015, and that’s not going to change for as long as they have this core of players.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between.

You’re never as good as you looked in your biggest win or as bad as your most embarrassing loss.

Whatever the case, the fact of the matter is that the Browns aren’t a Super Bowl-caliber team right now.

What they do this offseason will be crucial to change that.

