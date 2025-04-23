Browns Insider Says Team ‘Doesn’t Want’ 1 Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns will likely be in the mix to get a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, most reports state that they won’t get one with their first-round pick.

They will reportedly use that selection to get Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter, meaning that Shedeur Sanders will be up for grabs.

Sanders’ draft stock has taken a bit of a hit over the last week or so, with some thinking he could fall out of the top five entirely.

With that in mind, Aaron Goldhammer of ESPN Cleveland wondered whether the Browns would consider taking him at No. 33.

However, team insider Tony Grossi doesn’t think that will be the case because he feels they don’t want him at all.

“I can’t say this any more times than I have already. [The Browns] don’t want Shedeur Sanders,” Grossi said.

.@HammerNation19 says he’s going to LOSE it if the Browns pass on Shedeur Sanders at no. 33…. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/M3VDjISrtB — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 23, 2025

Talking on “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that it would be a nightmare scenario for Andrew Berry and the Browns, as they don’t seem to want anything to do with Sanders, and that would mean they would have to pass on him twice.

That’s clearly going to be a questionable look for the organization, especially if Sanders turns out to be good.

Sanders is a polarizing player, and the tape is far from impressive.

Then again, it’s still hard to believe he could slip all the way out of the first round.

It’s not that he’s not a potential starter as much as it is that he might not be a high-end starter.

And even if the Browns aren’t entirely sold on him, if he somehow slips all the way to No. 33, they should give him some strong consideration.

NEXT:

Insider Compares 1 Rising RB Prospect To Nick Chubb