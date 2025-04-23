Insider Compares 1 Rising RB Prospect To Nick Chubb

The Cleveland Browns will be in the mix to get another running back in this year’s stacked class.

Of course, given their current position, it’s hard to believe they will land either of the top two prospects.

Ashton Jeanty will most likely be gone in the top ten, whereas Omarion Hampton could be taken in the 20s.

Notably, those two project to be stars and immediate impact players at the position.

With that in mind, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated claimed that Hampton had recently drawn comparisons to Browns legend Nick Chubb:

“I got a fun comp on North Carolina’s Omarion Hampton from a GM this week: Nick Chubb,” Breer wrote. “Hampton’s an interesting guy in that he’s a bigger back who can play all three downs. Because of that, teams see him and Jeanty in a bit of a different category than Ohio State’s TreVeyon Henderson, who projects more like Jahmyr Gibbs did coming out two years ago (where Jeanty and Hampton would be deployed more like Bijan Robinson).”

Chubb’s situation is still a big question mark.

The Browns don’t seem to be in a rush to bring him back, and it seems like his market has dried out entirely, at least for now.

There will be more than a dozen potential starters at the position entering the league in the 2025 NFL Draft, including Hampton, so it’s easy to see why teams might be hesitant to go with an aging veteran with a history of injuries.

Nevertheless, the Browns could still choose to bring him back on a team-friendly deal after the NFL Draft, even if it’s just for depth.

Needless to say, expecting him to be the star running back he was in his prime at this point in his career would not be the wisest approach.

Then again, he could still make an impact as a goal-line presence, not to mention his veteran leadership and how much the fan base cherishes him.

NEXT:

Former GM Proposes Interesting Draft Move For Browns