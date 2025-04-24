Browns Insider Says Team Is ‘Open For Business’ To Trade 1 Player

The Cleveland Browns already have more than enough selections in the 2025 NFL Draft.

They currently have ten picks after the compensatory selections were awarded.

However, is it ever really enough?

According to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Andrew Berry could get his hands on even more selections.

Talking to Ken Carman and Anthony Lima on 92.3 The Fan, the renowned insider stated that the team will be ‘open for business’ to trade DB Greg Newsome II.

“They are open for business. That’s one to keep an eye on. I do think they might get some calls on him,” Cabot said.

“They are open for business. That’s one to keep an eye on. I do think they might get some calls on him.” 📞 @MaryKayCabot with @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony on whether #Browns DB Greg Newsome II is a possible trade candidate 🔊 Listen: https://t.co/SlSdLBzv98 pic.twitter.com/VscCwH45OT — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) April 24, 2025

While she acknowledged that it’s not like the team is shopping Newsome – or any other player, for that matter – they will listen to any offer they get for their veterans in the NFL Draft.

This isn’t much of a surprise, as Newsome has been tangled up in trade rumors dating back to last season.

He was also expected to be on the move before the trade deadline.

He’s entering the final year of his contract, and it doesn’t seem like the team is in any sort of rush to give him a contract extension or retain him.

He’s coming off a down season, and if the Browns take Travis Hunter at No. 2 as expected, he could become even more expendable.

Of course, the team will only look to get rid of him if they get an offer they can’t refuse, and it doesn’t seem like his trade value will be that high at this point in his career.

Then again, if they can snatch another mid-round selection for his services, it might be worth considering.

NEXT:

Insider Names 4 Prospects Browns Are Considering With No. 2 Pick