Insider Names 4 Prospects Browns Are Considering With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have several options to consider with their first-round selection.

They have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while most reports state that they’re inching closer to taking Colorado star Travis Hunter, it’s not official until it’s actually done.

With that in mind, team insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed 4 prospects they’re currently considering at No. 2.

She named Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter, Abdul Carter, and Will Campbell.

“In addition to [Shedeur] Sanders and [Travis] Hunter, the Browns have also had their eye on a few other prospects for their first-round pick. One is Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter — who would make a formidable sack duo with All-Pro Myles Garrett. LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell is a prospect who would protect the new starting quarterback’s blindside,” Cabot wrote.

Of course, it makes sense that they’re thinking about Shedeur Sanders, as they need a new franchise quarterback, and he’s the highest-ranked signal-caller after Cam Ward.

Their interest in Hunter is pretty self-explanatory, as he’s been deemed a generational talent who could make an immediate impact on both sides of the field.

Abdul Carter also has the potential to be a perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate, and pairing him with a former winner of that prestigious award is a mouth-watering thought for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz.

Last but not least, getting Will Campbell as high as No. 2 might be slightly disappointing and definitely not the flashiest pick, but he does look like a foundational piece in a big area of need as well.

Whatever the case, the good thing is that the Browns have a myriad of options to choose from and multiple strategies to consider.

At the end of the day, the NFL Draft isn’t an exact science, and we won’t know how any of these players will pan out until we actually see them take the field for the next couple of years.

