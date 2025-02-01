Jerry Jeudy Shows Off Pro Bowl Threads

There wasn’t too much to like about the Cleveland Browns’ offense to begin the 2024 NFL season as the unit struggled as a whole.

The run game, head coach Kevin Stefanski’s bread and butter, struggled to generate any explosive plays as Nick Chubb recovered from injury, while the passing game was a lost cause with Deshaun Watson under center.

However, the offense started to improve when Jameis Winston took over as quarterback, and he finally unlocked the downfield passing game.

After Amari Cooper was traded to the Buffalo Bills, Jerry Jeudy became Winston’s de facto number-one option downfield, and he thrived.

Jeudy has always been a talented receiver with a knack for getting open, and his skills were on full display when Winston threw him the football.

Jeudy was named to the 2025 Pro Bowl roster, and he showcased his threads on the team’s official X account.

“Pro Bowl looks good on @jerryjeudy,” the Browns posted.

Jeudy and Myles Garrett were named starters for the Pro Bowl, and for good reason, as they were the best players on the Browns’ offense and defense, respectively.

Jeudy had a career year in Cleveland, recording 90 receptions for 1,229 yards and four touchdowns.

The former first-round pick should be in line for another massive target share in 2025, though it remains to be seen who will be throwing to him.

The Browns need to decide on a quarterback for next season, but at least that person will have someone like Jeudy to help out.

NEXT:

Insider Says Browns Could Trade 2 Key Players This Offseason