Browns Insider Shares Big Update About Joe Flacco’s Workout

The Cleveland Browns lost their most important offensive player for the season.

With Deshaun Watson on the shelf for the remainder of the campaign, HC Kevin Stefanski turned to fifth-round rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get a divisional win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

It wasn’t pretty by any means, but the UCLA product still took care of business and the team got a huge triumph down the stretch.

Still, the Browns hosted veteran QB Joe Flacco for a workout, and according to Tony Grossi of ESPN Cleveland, it only took them roughly eight passes to realize that he was in good shape (via ESPN Cleveland).

.@TonyGrossi heard the Flacco workout with the Browns went REALLY well last week 👀@Jake_Trotter thinks he's a solid plan B if the DTR things go sideways… pic.twitter.com/J5RPo2CWX5 — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) November 21, 2023

Flacco could now serve as a legitimate Plan B behind Thompson-Robinson, as the Browns already know what they have on their hands with P.J. Walker, and it’s simply not good enough.

So, if Thompson-Robinson were to struggle later in the campaign, they could just plug-in Flacco and hope for the best, as he has not been lights out in the final years of his career either.

We’ve seen crazy things happen, such as Nick Foles taking over late in the season and leading the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl.

That might not happen again, but Flacco does come with plenty of experience and has a Super Bowl ring on his finger, and the team could definitely do a lot worse in terms of finding a veteran quarterback available at this point in the season.

He cannot be more erratic than Walker, that’s for sure.