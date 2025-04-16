Browns Insider Shuts Down Major Concern About Travis Hunter

According to several reports, the Cleveland Browns are leaning towards taking Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Hunter was a show-stopper on both sides of the field in college, and he’s one of the most exciting prospects in NFL history.

However, he’s also one of the lightest prospects ever to potentially be taken high on the board.

Even so, as much as some might be worried about his size, team insider Tony Grossi doesn’t see it as a problem.

Moreover, that’s just another reason why he thinks the Browns should use him on offense rather than defense:

“Hunter’s official measurement at the NFL Combine was 6-0 3/8 and 188 pounds. According to my exhaustive research, he will be the first player in history taken first or second overall to weigh under 200 pounds. I used to be hung up on his size. I’m over it, although I believe his size is another good reason to use him primarily as a receiver rather than as a cornerback,” Grossi said.

The Browns are already set at cornerback, but they could use Hunter in some situations.

He’s made it loud and clear that he intends to play on both sides of the field, going as far as to say that he would rather retire and never play a single snap of football again if whoever took him forced him to play on one side of the ball.

The Browns could use another playmaker on offense opposite Jerry Jeudy, and Hunter could even slide into WR1 territory right out of the gate.

While he’s not the most polished route-runner at this point in his career, his athleticism, leaping ability, ball skills, and steady hands are just mesmerizing to watch.

The Browns need a quarterback in the worst way, but prospects like Hunter are rare, and you just can’t afford to pass on a talent like him.

