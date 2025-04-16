Insider Predicts Which QB Will Start Week 1 For Browns

When the Cleveland Browns traded for Kenny Pickett, most people assumed that he was going to be QB3.

They thought they would still land another veteran quarterback and draft a rookie.

However, judging by what they’ve said so far, it seems like that’s not the plan.

Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry have raved about him, and it seems like he’s got a legitimate chance to be the starter.

Notably, not even signing Joe Flacco has changed that.

According to team insider Tony Grossi, he believes Flacco will be the starter in Week 1, but he wouldn’t be surprised if they turned to Pickett if the race is close:

“My money would be on Flacco, but if Pickett is close he would probably begin season as starter,” Grossi said.

Pickett’s career didn’t start out on the right foot.

Then again, as much as there were already some doubts about him before he entered the league, the Pittsburgh Steelers never seemed to be truly committed to him.

They didn’t do much to put him in a position to succeed, and they had one of the worst offensive coordinator situations in the entire league.

Of course, he didn’t look sharp last season either, but he barely played as he backed up Jalen Hurts.

Pickett hasn’t done much to earn the benefit of the doubt, but he’s a young player who’s won some games in the league.

If anything, it’s also too early to give up on him.

That might not be the most exciting scenario, but we’ve seen late bloomers get things together after a change of scenery.

Hopefully, that will be the case with him.

