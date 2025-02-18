Browns Insider Shuts Down Rumor About Signing 1 Veteran QB

The Cleveland Browns will be in the hunt for a veteran quarterback in free agency.

As such, some claim that Aaron Rodgers could be one of the guys they bring in.

Rodgers will be released by the New York Jets.

While he mulled retirement, the fact that he reportedly let the Jets know that he wanted to run it back makes it seem as if he’s not ready to ride into the sunset just yet.

Nevertheless, Browns insider Tony Grossi doesn’t see him continuing his career in Cleveland.

.@TonyGrossi isn't buying the Browns and Aaron Rodgers rumors…. Do you agree? pic.twitter.com/SHXey91yjJ — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) February 18, 2025

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, Grossi claimed that there were no legitimate reasons to believe the Browns were a realistic option for him.

He stated that the only reason people say that is because Rodgers is currently being tied to all QB-needy teams, and the Browns have a reputation for being desperate for a quarterback.

While he acknowledges that they’ve rightfully earned that rep, that doesn’t necessarily mean they will be interested in the former Super Bowl champion.

Rodgers has burned a lot of bridges over the past three years or so.

Teams gladly put up with all the extra baggage when he was one of the best quarterbacks in the game, but that might not be the case anymore.

More than that, the Browns have already had their fair share of QB-related controversies with Deshaun Watson.

Bringing in Rodgers might not be in their best interests right now, not even if he’s one of the greatest players ever to set foot on a football field.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Shedeur Sanders Is Sending 'Smokescreen' About Browns