Insider Believes Shedeur Sanders Is Sending ‘Smokescreen’ About Browns

The Cleveland Browns are in a position to get a quarterback with the No. 2 pick.

That’s also the case with the Tennessee Titans, who are slated to have the first-overall pick.

That’s why Shedeur Sanders may have decided to take matters into his own hands.

At least, that’s how Tony Grossi feels.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland, the lifelong Browns insider stated that Sanders’ latest video was likely nothing more than a smokescreen aimed at the Giants.

Sanders claimed that he ‘only played Madden with the Browns,’ adding that other teams were ‘trash.’

Per Grossi, this is Deion and Shedeur Sanders trying to make it seem as if he’s a lock to go to the Browns.

"I believe it's part of the smokescreen," – @TonyGrossi on Shedeur Sanders saying he only plays with the Browns on Madden.

The likely intention is to make the Giants trade up to get him.

Sanders has flirted with the Giants for months now.

They were in a prime position to get him, but then, a meaningless win down the stretch cost them the No. 1 pick.

Now, GM Joe Schoen will be obliged to make a move if they want to make sure to get the quarterback they reportedly covet.

The Browns also need a quarterback, but they could look to get Cam Ward instead.

Others believe they will address their need for a signal caller in the second or third round and use their first-round pick to get Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter.

Whatever the case, that’s a risk the Giants can’t afford to take.

Perhaps Andrew Berry can make the most of this smokescreen and get a couple of picks from them.

