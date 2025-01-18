Browns Insider Shuts Down Rumors Of Trading For Raiders Star

The Cleveland Browns are in a position to retool their roster following another disappointing year without a playoff appearance.

The Browns have several needs across the roster, most notably on the offensive end, especially at the quarterback position.

Armed with the second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, most expect Cleveland to take one of Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders, as the Tennessee Titans are currently projected to take one of the prospects first overall.

However, given that this is considered a weaker quarterback draft class, the Browns could trade down and acquire more draft assets.

Defensively, there are always ways to improve the unit behind Myles Garrett, and another capable edge rusher could do wonders.

Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby has recently become a popular trade target following his team’s transitionary period.

However, he isn’t much of an option for Cleveland due to his contract via Tony Grossi from TheLandOnDemand.com.

“Too much cap commitment,” Grossi said.

Too much cap commitment. https://t.co/HVQBLk9qzw — Tony Grossi (@TonyGrossi) January 18, 2025

Crosby signed a four-year, $94 million extension a couple of years ago and will earn slightly over $22 million during the 2025 NFL season.

That kind of money, plus the draft capital likely needed to execute a deal with the Raiders, doesn’t make sense for the Browns, who already have a bloated contract with Deshaun Watson they’re stuck with.

Crosby would be a dream fit opposite Garrett as the two could wreck opposing offensive lines, but as of now, it’s just simply a nice thought to have.

NEXT:

Analyst Names Best Mid-Round QB Fit For Browns In 2025 Draft