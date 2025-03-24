Browns Insider Speaks Out About Rumored Blockbuster WR Trade

The Cleveland Browns need another reliable wide receiver.

Jerry Jeudy is the only consistent pass-catcher there, and even though they still don’t know who’s going to start at quarterback, whoever they get will need someone to throw the football to.

With that in mind, some people have claimed the Browns could be in the mix to trade for Brandon Aiyuk.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi had to put the brakes on this rumor.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” Grossi claimed that any trade for Aiyuk doesn’t make sense for the Browns.

“If they trade for him, he’s got a $11 million dollar salary cap hit next year, which is actually even higher than Jerry Jeudy. You’re gonna pay him $25 million in cash, due to him this year. And then on April 1st, another guarantee for next year of $25 million is triggered,” Grossi said.

Wait, the Browns and Brandon Aiyuk trade rumors are back??? The latest from @TonyGrossi… pic.twitter.com/gKylBIcDkl — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) March 24, 2025

Even if you ignore his recent major injury, coachability, and character issues, the Browns shouldn’t give up a draft pick to get him.

If anything, they need to add young wide receivers on team-friendly deals.

Instead, Aiyuk would bring a massive cap hit with him, not to mention the fact that they would also have to pay him $50 million guaranteed over the next couple of years.

Aiyuk is a very good player, and multiple teams could and should be in the mix to get him if he’s truly available.

That doesn’t mean the Browns need to get involved in his sweepstakes; they don’t have that much money to spend on a wide receiver right now.

There should be several appealing prospects by the time they’re on the clock in the second round, assuming they don’t use their No. 2 pick to get Travis Hunter like some insiders and analysts predict.

