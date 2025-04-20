Browns Nation

Sunday, April 20, 2025
Browns Insider Urges Team To Draft Dual-Threat RB Prospect

Browns Insider Urges Team To Draft Dual-Threat RB Prospect

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire)

 

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off this week, and the Cleveland Browns are among the biggest potential players by owning the second-most selections in this year’s process.

Cleveland has 10 selections at its disposal, and the franchise looks poised to take several skilled players with those picks.

The Browns will likely target at least one running back prospect from this deep draft class, looking for a future starter while adding a youthful option to the team’s stable.

Insider Mary Kay Cabot has a suggestion for Cleveland to land a game-changer, urging the Browns to take RB prospect Cam Skattebo.

“The Browns need to bolster their running game in a big way, and shouldn’t be afraid to pull the trigger on an excellent dual-threat running back such Arizona State’s Cam Skattebo in the third round. In his two seasons at ASU, he rushed for 2,494 yards and 30 TDs, while catching 69 passes for 891 yards and four touchdowns,” Cabot said.

Skattebo can become an every-down running back in the NFL thanks to his ability to catch passes.

Last year, he was Arizona State’s second-leading receiver with 605 yards on 45 receptions, and he scored three times through the air.

That’s in addition to his incredible 1,711 rushing yards and 21 scores for the Sun Devils in 2024.

Skattebo was a big reason that Arizona State advanced to the college football playoffs last season, taking the Sun Devils to their first high-profile postseason contest in more than two decades.

Cleveland currently has Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong Jr. as the team’s only running backs, and the Browns will likely add players at this position before the 2025 NFL preseason begins.

Browns Nation