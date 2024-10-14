Analyst Believes Browns ‘About To Explode’ After Eagles Loss

The Cleveland Browns showed improvement in their performance in Week 6, hanging in the game against a Philadelphia Eagles team many pundits believed would contend for the NFC Championship this season.

Despite the mild improvements on the field, the Browns lost their fourth consecutive game to the Eagles, falling 20-16 in the contest.

The pressure for this team to turn around the season is building, and Cleveland fans and analysts alike sense the frustrations the Browns players have with the poor performances through the 2024 NFL regular season.

On “The Ken Carman With Anthony Lima Show” Monday morning, Lima shared a warning for fans this week after the Eagles’ loss.

The X account 92.3 The Fan shared a video of this morning’s show where the analyst said the situation is “about to explode” now that the Browns have fallen to 1-5 on the year.

“This is just the beginning because I think this is about to be as ugly a week in Berea as we have seen,” Lima said, adding, “Wait ’til you see the leaks that come out of that place this week because it is about to explode.”

"This is just the beginning…it's about to explode." @KenCarman and @SportsBoyTony talk about the position the #Browns are in at 1-5 pic.twitter.com/xN2O3XQCRQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 14, 2024

Before Lima’s warning, the show’s titular host launched a long, loud rant filled with frustration about the performance he saw on Sunday in Philadelphia.

The Eagles were able to keep Cleveland’s offense out of the endzone for the entire game, allowing the Browns to score a touchdown with only a blocked field goal return.

Cleveland returns home after a three-game road trip to face the Cincinnati Bengals, an AFC North rival that is 2-4 on the year.

