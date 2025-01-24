Browns Nation

Friday, January 24, 2025
Browns Interview Giants Assistant For QB Coach Opening

Andrew Elmquist
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns have several holes to fill ahead of the 2025 season.

Many holes are players at certain positions, while others are coaching vacancies.

Browns assistant Ashton Grant recently left the team to join the New England Patriots, creating another opening on the coaching staff.

Whoever their new QB coach is will have their work cut out for them, especially since the Browns’ future at quarterback is unknown.

Deshaun Watson might not be ready to play in 2025 due to injuries, and Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson Robinson’s statuses are up in the air.

That being said, an open job in the NFL always attracts suitors, even if it might not seem like the most desirable position.

Tom Pelissero recently reported that the Browns interviewed Christian Jones for the role, who most recently spent time with the New York Giants and Minnesota Vikings.

Browns fans might look at the Giants’ quarterback woes over the past few years and wonder if Jones is a good fit, but it’s hard to ignore what he did with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota.

The Vikings certainly didn’t make it to a Super Bowl with Cousins, but he grew every year with the team, which might be a point that Jones brings up in interviews.

Cleveland fans are looking for a change, a departure from what the team has done over the past several seasons.

It will be interesting to see what direction the team goes with for this position, and if that coach can make a difference in the Browns’ success in 2025.

Browns Nation