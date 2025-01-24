Patriots Are Hiring Browns Assistant As New QB Coach

The 2024 NFL season is still going for four teams, but it is the offseason for every other team in the league.

Some teams have been more dormant than others, electing to go a quieter route at this point in the offseason.

Other teams have been more aggressive in their hunt to find new coaches, hoping to acquire the top-tier talent before other teams snatch it away.

Take the New England Patriots, for example, who wasted no time in agreeing to a deal with Mike Vrabel to become their newest head coach.

Vrabel had a few people in mind to join his staff, and it appears that the Patriots were able to successfully poach a coach from the Cleveland Browns, as Jonathan Jones recently noted on X.

Jones reported that Ashton Grant will be the newest QB coach for the Patriots, after serving as an offensive assistant for the Browns in the past two seasons.

The Patriots are hiring Ashton Grant as their quarterbacks coach, sources tell @NFLonCBS. Grant, who has been with the Browns the last 5 years, also interviewed for the Packers QBs coach job this offseason. Now he joins Mike Vrabel and Josh McDaniels in New England. pic.twitter.com/oVIla6ddEW — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 24, 2025

Jones also noted that Grant has been with the Browns for the past few seasons, leaving a job opening on this coaching staff.

With the buzz of the Browns potentially going after a quarterback with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, becoming the team’s newest quarterbacks coach might be a desirable position, but it remains to be seen how long the role will be open.

The Browns have already started scheduling interviews, hoping to sign a coach that’s hungry to make a change in an organization that has struggled to find their footing.

