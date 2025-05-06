Former Browns WR Takes Shot At Team

The Cleveland Browns won’t have Elijah Moore back next season.

He signed a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Buffalo Bills.

This will be his third team, and hopefully, things will finally work out for him after two disappointing previous stops.

When asked about the slow start to his career, Moore seemed to take a shot at the New York Jets, the Cleveland Browns, and his former quarterbacks:

“I have run into some quarterback trouble,” Moore said. “I can’t throw the ball to myself. The guys that I have played with in the past were not bad quarterbacks, I’m saying that, it’s just kind of the situation. I’ve been playing with so many guys … feels like five quarterbacks every single season, you know.”

As harsh as that may sound, and as much as he should also be held accountable for his subpar play, he’s not entirely wrong.

The New York Jets took him with the No. 34 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

In two years, he combined to haul in 80 receptions on 142 targets for 984 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 27 games and 15 starts.

Those numbers are impressive if you consider that he caught passes from the likes of Zach Wilson, Mike White, and Joe Flacco.

Then, things didn’t get much better for him once the Jets traded him to the Browns in 2023.

There, he joined a team led by Flacco, Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston, and Dorian Thompson-Robinson.

All in all, Moore left the team with 120 receptions on 206 targets for 1,178 receiving yards and three touchdowns in 34 appearances (25 starts).

He will now have the reigning MVP feeding him the football, so as valid as his complaints about his past are, he will no longer have anybody to blame but himself if things don’t work out for him.

