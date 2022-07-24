Browns Land 3 Players In PFF’s Top 50 NFL Players

Things could look good for the Cleveland Browns this season, as the PFF just came out with their top 50 NFL players.

For Browns fans, they have three of their star players who’ve made that list, something to be proud of this season.

However, the ranking of Nick Chubb down at 44 seems a little low.

When you examine how Chubb has been a force since 2019, you would think he’d be a little higher.

But they put him at 44, below running backs Derrick Henry, Dalvin Cook, and Jonathan Taylor.

So why didn’t Chubb rank a little higher in the PFF ranking when he’s a dominant player?

Injury And Browns Not Using Chubb More Hurt His PFF Ranking

When you examine the forced missed tackles by a running back since 2019, you see Chubb at number one.

Nick Chubb: 181 missed tackles forced on runs since 2019 💪 1st in the NFL (📸 @Browns) pic.twitter.com/7Er8yAX3CH — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) May 4, 2022

If you can’t bring the guy down, it’s going to result in first downs and touchdowns in each game.

However, as good as Chubb’s been since 2019, injuries and a lack of rushing attempts hurt his PFF grade.

But yet it didn’t hurt Henry, who would miss half the games last season with an injury.

Also, Chubb is consistently a top player each season with forcing missed tackles.

2021 MISSED TACKLES FORCED LEADERS: 1) Jonathan Taylor, 65

2) Javonte Williams, 63

3) Josh Jacobs, 57

Nick Chubb, 57

Najee Harris, 57

6) Dalvin Cook, 47

7) Devin Singletary, 45

Melvin Gordon, 45

Alvin Kamara, 45

10) Joe Mixon, 41 pic.twitter.com/M4bSBuHV9A — Mike Kennedy (@MikeKennedyNFL) January 12, 2022

So how is it he’s not above at least Cook, who would rank 37th?

While we might not get that answer from PFF, we can at least go on to the other Browns players that made the top 50 cut.

Myles Garrett Makes Top 15 Cut In PFF Rankings For 2022

There’s no surprise with Myles Garrett making the top 15 cut of the PFF NFL player rankings.

The guy is a beast on the field and scares quarterbacks every game.

Myles Garrett with a list of all the quarterbacks he's sacked on his costume today 😅 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/8qfFVi1X6c — ESPN (@espn) October 31, 2021

He doesn’t need a spooky Halloween costume when scaring quarterbacks, as his sack count tells a terrifying tale.

Garrett is also someone that is one of the best with his pass-rush win rate.

His 22.6% rate over the previous two NFL seasons put him at number one with edge rushers.

So this clearly gives him a substantial reason to make the cut.

However, there’s one more Browns player left on that top 50 list to examine.

Joel Bitonio’s 2021 Season Pushes Him Into Top 20 With PFF Rankings

Joel Bitonio is a guard that’s known for his excellent run blocking in games for Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

However, 2021 saw him doing well with his pass protection.

He finished the season by averaging one pressure allowed per game

Bitonio is consistently above a 85.0 with his pass blocking rating with PFF.

In fact, he was in the top four in pass blocking for 2021.

Only players with an 85+ pass-blocking & run-blocking grade: ⭐️ Trent Williams

⭐️ Tyron Smith

⭐️ Zack Martin

⭐️ Joel Bitonio pic.twitter.com/0L26NBWhaM — PFF (@PFF) January 6, 2022

This will be something that he’ll need to keep up in 2022 to help the Browns this season.

Browns Need These Player To Continue Playing Well Into 2022

With their 2021 season helping them land in the top 50 with PFF rankings, they need to continue their great game play.

Bitonio needs to protect his QB this season, while Garrett attacks the opposing QB.

Chubb will also need to remain healthy and get more carries this season.

If they can do these things, maybe they will rank a little higher next year in the PFF rankings.