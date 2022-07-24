Browns Nation News And Notes (7/24/22)

It is Sunday, July 24, 2022, and training camp is officially underway for the Cleveland Browns rookies and quarterbacks.

A photo of one of those Browns quarterbacks is our top story on this Sunday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words

How many TD passes do you think Josh Rosen will throw in his first season with the #Browns? pic.twitter.com/giDrWdMVQQ — Mike (@big_mike9169) July 23, 2022

Browns Twitter did not disappoint.

They took a deep dive into what is pictured here and had a lot of interesting observations.

To begin with, more than one person mistakenly identified Alex Van Pelt as Freddie Kitchens.

There were incessant questions as to how and when Kitchens came back.

Then, there is the fact that Josh Rosen appears to be wearing jersey number 19 which is better known as Bernie Kosar‘s number.

There is plenty of curiosity surrounding Rosen.

Did he learn new skills after backing up Matt Ryan in Atlanta last season?

He is definitely a person to watch during camp despite several people writing him off as a camp arm that will not make the final 53-man roster.

2. More Day 1 Camp Photos

Day 1 of training camp for rookies and QBs (Photos via @TheMattStarkey / #Browns) pic.twitter.com/vWTZSOuMWV — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) July 23, 2022

The Browns have four quarterbacks at camp.

There are plenty of photos of Deshaun Watson, Jacoby Brissett, and Josh Rosen.

Watson looks relaxed; there is no indication from his demeanor in these photos that he is nervously awaiting the ruling of Sue L. Robinson.

The fourth guy is Joshua Dobbs.

Could he end up being the odd man out with Rosen now on the team?

3. More Chatter About Bernie Kosar’s Jersey Number

Rosen wearing Kosar’s number has prompted a renewed outcry to retire Bernie Kosar’s jersey number.

There has been plenty of talk about this over the years and a petition to do so was created in 2014.

Kosar is a member of the Cleveland Browns legends, but his 53-51-1 career record as a starter likely seals the deal not to retire his number.

In addition, the Browns are not an organization that is known for retiring jersey numbers despite many great players who have played for the team in its long history.

Only five are retired.

They are Ernie Davis (45) and Don Fleming (46), both were done posthumously.

The others are Otto Graham (14), Jim Brown (32), and Lou Groza (76).

Happy Sunday Browns fans!