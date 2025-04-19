Hanford Dixon Says 1 Prospect Would Drastically Change Browns’ Defense

The Cleveland Browns have a franchise-defining decision to make with their No. 2 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Cleveland has been linked to numerous players during the offseason, including multiple offensive players.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon believes his former team should target a defensive end instead, suggesting that this prospect could become a game-changing force for the squad.

Dixon suggested that teaming up Penn State defensive end Abdul Carter with Pro Bowler Myles Garrett would be a lethal combination.

“For him to play opposite of Myles Garrett, can you imagine being a defensive back and have those two guys rushing the quarterback? They’ll make a lot of players All-Pro,” Dixon said.

What would you grade the #Browns defense if they take Abdul Carter at 2? "They'll make a lot of players all-pro." –@HanfordDixon29

Carter was a dominant force in college football last season, earning the Big Ten’s Defensive Player of the Year award while leading the Nittany Lions to the college football playoffs in 2024.

He recorded 68 total tackles last season, including 12 sacks during his 16-game run.

The 6-foot-3 defender has been considered the top defensive end prospect in this year‘s draft for much of the past year.

Carter is the type of player that Cleveland has long been rumored to favor, as Garrett often faces double teams because the Browns lack a second strong defensive end.

Dixon’s hopes for Cleveland‘s defensive future appear unlikely heading into the draft.

The Browns have been linked to 2024 Heisman winner Travis Hunter with their second overall selection.

Hunter revealed last week he wants to play as both a wide receiver and cornerback at the next level, potentially allowing the Browns to add a quality defender and offensive weapon at the same time.

