Browns Land Intriguing QB Prospect In Late-Round Mock Draft

It’s no secret that the Cleveland Browns are in need of a new quarterback even after trading for Kenny Pickett earlier this offseason, but with ten picks in April’s draft, there will be plenty of opportunities to bring in a rookie QB if the team decides to go that route.

Deshaun Watson and his paltry $72.9 million cap hit aren’t going anywhere, which makes it tough for the Browns to sign any free-agent QB, but one recent mock draft has the team going a different route and taking a shot on an intriguing mid-round prospect.

Chad Reuter of NFL.com shared his most recent 4-round mock draft and had the Browns taking Syracuse quarterback Kyle McCord in the 4th round with the 104th overall pick.

McCord had a huge year in his lone season with Syracuse this past season, throwing for 4,779 yards, 34 touchdowns, and just 12 interceptions, five of which came in one disastrous game against Pittsburgh.

The Browns, of course, have the No. 2 overall pick and will have the option to take Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders assuming the Tennessee Titans follow the common sentiment and take Cam Ward first overall.

Sanders would step in as the new franchise QB from day one, but McCord would likely be seen as competition for Kenny Pickett, who the team reportedly told will have the chance to compete for the starting QB job.

Myles Garrett re-signed through 2030 under the assumption that this team will be doing everything it can to compete for championships, and if McCord, Pickett, and Watson comprise the QB room in 2025, it would be hard to see that reality.

That being said, McCord can sling it and could absolutely be a sleeper in this draft, so if Cleveland decides Shedeur isn’t worth it at No. 2, it makes plenty of sense to use one of the ten picks on a rookie later on.

