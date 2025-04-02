Hanford Dixon Has Changed His Stance About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns have several needs to address in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, it’s time to come to terms with the fact that there will likely be no franchise savior at No. 2; they need more.

With that in mind, legendary defender Hanford Dixon has finally changed his stance on the team’s first-round selection.

In the latest edition of his show, he admitted that he wouldn’t mind if the team took Abdul Carter at No. 2.

He’s been very vocal about the team’s need for a quarterback, and while he still thinks they need to address that, he can’t overlook Carter’s impressive talent and physical traits.

“I would not have a problem if we take Carter..,” Dixon said.

The Top Dawg has changed his tune on the number two overall pick! Sort of… #DawgPound #WeAre "I would not have a problem if we take Carter…" –@HanfordDixon29 Presented by https://t.co/eLIHIUQKs5 pic.twitter.com/PfRSCcOA75 — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) April 2, 2025

Dixon believes the Browns can always take another quarterback further down the road.

We can all understand the importance of positional value, and it’s a fact that the Browns won’t compete at a high level until they get things right at the quarterback position.

Then again, it’s not like Shedeur Sanders is a potential superstar, so why use such a valuable pick to get him when they can get someone similar later?

Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are true difference-makers, and unlike most QB prospects this year, they’re worthy of such a steep selection.

If it were last year’s NFL Draft, the Browns wouldn’t even have to address the thought of taking someone other than a quarterback.

Unfortunately, there are no Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye, Bo Nix, or Michael Penix Jr. this time around, so they might be better off rolling with the best player available instead.

