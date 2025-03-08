Browns Land Premier Defender In Latest 2025 Mock Draft

What the Cleveland Browns will do with their second overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft remains a mystery.

Multiple analysts have suggested the Browns will address their quarterback need, picking one of the top two players available in this year’s class.

Cleveland could also go with a game-changer such as Heisman winner Travis Hunter, a two-way star who the team identified as a wide receiver prospect during comments head coach Kevin Stefanski made at the NFL Combine.

Analyst Josh Edwards is offering a different scenario in his latest mock draft.

Edwards believes that the New York Giants will go all-in for Tennessee’s top draft pick, orchestrating a trade and taking quarterback Cam Ward with the No. 1 pick.

The analyst predicted that Cleveland would then take Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter with the team’s first-round draft pick.

“If Cam Ward is off the board, then Shedeur Sanders will be part of the conversation at No. 2 overall. I do not believe the gap between Sanders and that perceived next group of quarterbacks is wide enough for Cleveland to pass on an opportunity to add a blue-chip talent across from Myles Garrett,” Edwards said.

Carter has been mentioned multiple times as a potential target for the Browns as the team looks to pair Garrett with another stout defensive end.

At Penn State, Carter was a force to reckon with during his final season, making 43 tackles.

Despite a bum shoulder, Abdul Carter #11 was everywhere in his final college game. Not hard to see why he'll be a top-4 pick. pic.twitter.com/lhlI45MpEr — Dane Brugler (@dpbrugler) January 10, 2025

Last season, Carter had 24 of his tackles result in a loss for his opponents, including his 12 sacks.

The 6-foot-3 defender played in 42 games during his Penn State career.

