Buzz Is Continuing To Build Around Top QB Prospect, Browns

The Cleveland Browns need a young quarterback.

More than that, they need a cheap one.

That’s why they must take one in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Unfortunately, this is one of the least impressive draft classes we’ve seen in years, at least with what pertains to the quarterback position.

That, plus some worrisome reports about his ‘brash and arrogant’ demeanor, raised some doubts about whether they should go with Shedeur Sanders at No. 2.

However, according to a report by Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, that’s not how the Browns feel about him at all.

In the latest edition of the “Pat McAfee Show,” the controversial analyst talked about Cabot’s report, which stated that the Browns have liked Sanders for quite a while now, and they actually believe he’s confident, engaging, and the kind of person who can lead a team.

They’ve reportedly met with Sanders multiple times now, and every meeting has just confirmed how they already felt about him.

Cabot also states that the Browns like Miami star Cam Ward as well, so they might feel comfortable with whoever’s available by the time they’re on the clock at No. 2.

There are some major doubts about Sanders’ arm talent as well, and he took a lot of sacks in college.

On top of that, he didn’t always play against high-end competition.

Even so, and regardless of the many valid reasons to be hesitant about giving him the keys of the franchise, it seems like Kevin Stefanski and his brass of decision-makers might feel like all those reports are nothing but smokescreens.

