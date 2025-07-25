Browns Nation

Friday, July 25, 2025
Browns LB Announces His Retirement

Earnest Horn
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defensive midfield has been a revolving door for the past two seasons.

Injuries and free agency have changed the linebacker lineup significantly during that period.

Now, Cleveland can add retirement to the list of reasons their linebacker corps has experienced turnover.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot revealed that veteran Jordan Hicks announced his retirement on Friday after a decade in the NFL.

Cabot corrected her original X post, noting in the comments that Hicks had 10 years of NFL experience.

Hicks was a starter last year for the Browns, his first year in Cleveland.

Nagging injuries prevented the veteran from playing the full season.

Still, Hicks finished the year having started all 12 contests he played in, netting 78 tackles, four pass deflections, and two sacks.

Cleveland was Hicks’ fourth stop in the league after previously playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, the Arizona Cardinals, and the Minnesota Vikings.

In his 10-year career, Hicks totaled 952 tackles, 53 pass deflections, and 16.5 sacks in 134 contests.

Hicks’ abrupt departure opens up an immediate starting role for Carson Schwesinger, the Browns’ top second-round pick in this year’s draft.

Schwesinger was already primed for a large role after Cleveland announced Pro Bowler Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah would miss the entire 2025 season as he continues to recover from his neck injury.

Now, the rookie looks to be a starter for the Browns, especially with a linebacker lineup that includes Jerome Baker, Mohamoud Diabate, and Devin Bush.

Bush may be tasked with assuming Hicks’ leadership role after Friday’s retirement announcement.

