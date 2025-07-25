Recently Released DT Would Be Perfect Fit With Browns

The NFL rarely sees veteran players released mid-contract in such dramatic fashion, but Thursday brought exactly that scenario.

Christian Wilkins, the defensive tackle who signed a massive deal with Las Vegas just last year, found himself cut loose after disputes over injury management created an irreparable rift with team officials.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter broke the news of Wilkins being released. The dispute centered around his foot injury recovery process, leading to the Raiders wiping out $35.2 million in remaining guarantees.

This development creates an intriguing scenario for the Cleveland Browns, who pursued Wilkins aggressively before he landed in Las Vegas.

“He would be a PERFECT fit for #Browns,” X user, Browns Watcher, shared.

Wilkins brings proven production despite the injury concerns. His final Miami season produced nine sacks and 63 tackles, placing him among the top pass rushers at his position.

The Jones fracture that shortened his 2024 campaign still allowed him to register two sacks across five appearances.

Cleveland’s defensive scheme under Jim Schwartz demands interior pressure, something Wilkins excels at generating.

His knack for commanding double teams while disrupting pocket integrity matches what Schwartz wants from that position.

Adding him to a front featuring Myles Garrett and first-year player Mason Graham would create serious problems for opposing offenses.

Contract negotiations would need careful handling given recent events.

Reports point toward Wilkins seeking shorter-term deals loaded with performance incentives rather than another long-term commitment.

