Browns Nation

Monday, May 5, 2025
Browns LB Was Recently Arrested On 2 Charges

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ season has yet to begin, but the problems have already started.

To add insult to injury, this could lead to the team losing a key contributor to a position where they lack depth.

According to a report by Chris Easterling of the Akron Beacon Journal, veteran LB Devin Bush Jr. was arrested by the Bell Acres Police Department.

The arrest took place just 20 miles outside of Pittsburgh.

Per Easterling, the team is already aware of the situation, and they’re gathering more information about it.

Per official court documents, Bush was arrested on ‘harassment and simple assault’ cases.

Bush entered the league as the No. 10 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers eventually declined his fifth-year option, leaving the door open for him to sign with the Seattle Seahawks.

He spent only one season with them before joining the Browns in 2024, and he just signed a one-year deal worth $3.25 million for the upcoming campaign.

The team or the league has yet to disclose more details about this situation.

Nevertheless, it wouldn’t be shocking to see him face additional discipline for a potential violation of the league’s Personal Conduct Policy, which could lead to an eventual suspension.

Needless to say, that will depend on the extent and the details of the situation.

The Browns will most likely be without star LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah next season, and losing another veteran linebacker won’t do much to help their case as they look to bounce back from a disappointing campaign in 2024.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation