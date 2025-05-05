NFL Coach Believes Shedeur Sanders’ Draft Slide Benefits Browns

Some people wanted the Cleveland Browns to either take Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 pick or to trade back up into the first round to get him.

The Browns did trade up to acquire him, but in the fifth round.

All in all, getting him at No. 144 was great value, as he was wrongfully projected to be a top-three selection for a long stretch of the pre-draft process.

There were plenty of conspiracy theories and worrisome reports about Sanders and his shocking slide.

Nevertheless, according to a report by Mike Sando of The Athletic, an anonymous coach believes this situation could actually be a blessing in disguise for the Browns, as he might not be thrown into the fire right away, and he can certainly benefit from some time on the sidelines:

“Kyler took years to get where he’s at today; Baker took time to get there,” an anonymous coach said. “If Shedeur were the second pick, does he ever get there? In the fifth round, maybe he will be humbled and listen. Because he works and is a good student and all that. He just comes off as entitled and as having a higher opinion of himself than he should.”

The Browns would’ve been under a lot of pressure to play Sanders right away if they had taken him in the first round.

Instead, they sent a clear message by waiting for so long.

Clearly, the rest of the league wasn’t high on him either, and they might not feel like he’s ready to take the field.

It will now be up to him to prove everybody wrong and, more importantly, demonstrate that all the worrisome reports about his demeanor, character, and subpar talent are wrong.

Moreover, as much as the Browns have a tough reputation because of their failures to develop a quarterback, expectations shouldn’t be high for a fifth-round pick, regardless of the last name on the back of his jersey.

