Browns Sign 2 Players To Reserve-Futures Contracts

The Cleveland Browns are laying the groundwork for their 2025 season with a focus on strategic improvements.

Following a demanding 2024 campaign, the team’s priorities are clear: strengthen their quarterback situation, bolster the offensive line, and find another defensive powerhouse to pair with Myles Garrett.

Taking steps toward these goals, the Browns have begun making moves in the offseason.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently broke the news of two reserve-futures signings.

“Browns have signed G Brady Latham and DT Ralph Holley to reserve-futures contracts. Holley (6-0, 285) is in his first season out of Western Michigan. Latham (6-5, 312) is in his first season out of Arkansas,” she reported via X.

#Browns have signed G Brady Latham and DT Ralph Holley to reserve-futures contracts. Holley (6-0, 285) is in his first season out of Western Michigan. Latham (6-5, 312) is in his first season out of Arkansas. — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 14, 2025

These reserve-futures contracts essentially serve as training camp invitations, giving players a chance to earn their spot on the roster during spring and summer preparations.

Holley brings an impressive resume from his time in the Canadian Football League.

The former Argonauts defender had a standout 2024 season, recording eight sacks despite missing some playing time – enough to tie for the league lead among defenders.

His success in Canada follows a strong collegiate career at Western Michigan, where he amassed 138 tackles and 19.5 sacks over four seasons.

After going undrafted in 2022, Holley took his talents north of the border, where he’s steadily built his reputation.

Latham, a towering presence at 6-5 and 312 pounds, enters his first NFL season following his Arkansas career.

The offensive guard spent the entire 2024 offseason with the New York Jets after going undrafted.

His size and college experience make him an intriguing prospect for the Browns’ offensive line depth.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Star Defender In Latest 2025 Mock Draft