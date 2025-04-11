Browns Legend Believes Team Could Make Surprising Decision With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns made a blockbuster move to acquire three-time Pro Bowler Deshaun Watson in 2022, looking to solidify the quarterback position for the long term.

Cleveland’s move is viewed as one of the biggest misses in NFL history because Watson hasn’t played up to that Pro Bowl potential in Cleveland.

He is 9-10 in his three seasons, failing to play more than seven games in a single year.

Two of those seasons have been shortened by injuries after the first was cut short due to off-the-field issues.

Despite all of those issues, Browns legend Hanford Dixon has a surprising prediction regarding Watson.

Dixon believes that Cleveland’s front office would welcome the quarterback back into the fold if Watson began to live up to his billing.

“If he starts to play well, I wouldn’t mind him being the leader. All we want is to win,” Dixon said.

Dixon added that Cleveland owner Jimmy Haslam would love to be vindicated for his decision to trade for Watson.

The legend said “nothing would make (Haslam) happier” than seeing Watson playing well, providing a quarterback competition when he returns to the fold.

Despite Dixon’s comments, Haslam will be waiting for much of this year to see Watson’s results on the field.

During the team’s exit physical in January, Watson revealed he experienced discomfort in his surgically repaired Achilles tendon.

Watson’s admission resulted in a second surgery, and he’s expected to miss the majority of the 2025 campaign as a result.

