Browns Legend Believes The Team Should Avoid 1 Top QB Prospect

The Cleveland Browns are in line to have the No. 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and barring a major turn of events, that will be the case.

It will put them in position to potentially get their next franchise quarterback.

However, Browns legend Josh Cribbs doesn’t want them to select one top QB prospect.

“I don’t want to see Shedeur [Sanders] here,” Cribbs said, via “The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs.”

"I don't wanna see Shedeur here." –@JoshCribbs16

Although Cribbs didn’t elaborate, some fans feel the same way.

The Colorado QB, as talented as he is, will come with a lot of baggage.

The frenzy and media attention accompanying him and his father, Deion Sanders, might not be what the team needs right now.

Deion Sanders is used to being surrounded by yes men, to the point that he’s banned reporters from asking him questions he doesn’t like or that hold him accountable.

That’s not the kind of energy an NFL team needs to build a winning culture.

The Sanders have earned a right to be larger than life as a family.

Shedeur Sanders, however, will be a rookie and must be treated as such.

He needs to earn his stripes in the league and cannot piggyback off of his last name.

The Browns need to develop someone without anybody interfering.

Though Shedeur Sanders does look ready for the NFL, it’s easy to envision the narrative if things don’t go his way early in his tenure with the Browns.

