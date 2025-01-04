Analyst Notes Unfortunate Fact About Browns Football After Saturday

The Cleveland Browns will play their final game of the season on Saturday afternoon.

They’ve already bid farewell to their fans for the season in their last game at home.

Now, they will close out a disappointing campaign long before they expected to.

As reported by Brad Stainbrook on X, the Week 18 game against the Baltimore Ravens will be the last Browns game for at least 240 days.

Last day of Cleveland #Browns football for at least 240 days today. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) January 4, 2025

Some fans, however, might be relieved.

The Browns were expected to be a dark horse contender in the AFC this season.

They were projected to be a playoff team and some thought they would have a chance to win the AFC North.

However, that wasn’t anything close to what happened.

The Browns have won just three games and are 20.5-point underdogs in the regular-season finale.

They may choose to rest some of their starters, hoping to avoid major injury in a meaningless game.

Then again, it’s not like the fans won’t have reasons to keep an eye on the team and what’s going on this offseason.

With the team in line to get the No. 3 selection in the 2025 NFL Draft, there will be plenty of discussion about what they might do.

Some believe they will select a quarterback, while others believe they could trade down to maximize the value of that asset.

Whatever the case, one thing’s for sure: Browns fans will continue to support the team next season.

NEXT:

Analyst Predicts Browns Will Trade Star Player This Offseason