Browns Legend Congratulates LeBron James On His Record

By

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena on October 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.
(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns legend, Joe Thomas, understands the significance of what LeBron James achieved last night.

He was one of many people to congratulate James on breaking the all-time scoring record in the NBA.

Thomas and James are both similar in that fact that they played for many years in Cleveland.

Also, they were both two of the bests in their particular sports.

Spending a large majority of his career with the Cavaliers, James will always be a fan favorite in Cleveland.

He brought them their first NBA championship and had many other finals appearances.

In his 11 seasons with the Cavs, LeBron scored 23,119 of his 38,390 points.

He broke a record that many people thought was unbreakable.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held the record for 39 years before James came along to break it.

With James still playing at an elite level, he has many more points to score in his career.

More than likely he will be at a point where his record will seem unbreakable.

The city of Cleveland should be ecstatic about James breaking this record.

He will forever be a large part of the Cavaliers’ history and one day his jersey will be in the rafters.

Also, it is all but a certainty that he will have a statue outside of Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland.

James was once viewed as a villain in Cleveland after leaving to sign with the Miami Heat.

But, the title he ended up winning for them in 2016, made up for it all.

James will forever be “just a kid from Akron.”

About Jarrett Prendergast

Jarrett is a graduate of Temple University and avid sports fan. He covers the NFL, MLB and NBA with his favorite teams being the Cowboys, Phillies and Warriors.

