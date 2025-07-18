Browns Legend Fired Up About New Backfield

The Cleveland Browns’ running back room has undergone a dramatic transformation heading into the 2025 season.

After parting ways with franchise cornerstone Nick Chubb and navigating uncertainty surrounding rookie Quinshon Judkins, the unit has quietly emerged as one of the most compelling position groups across the league.

This revamped backfield brings together young talent, versatility, and raw upside that could help Cleveland reclaim its ground-and-pound identity under Kevin Stefanski.

Even franchise legend Hanford Dixon has taken notice of the group’s potential, recently sharing his enthusiasm during a podcast appearance.

“Truly am excited about the running back room because I think it’s fire right now, especially the kid from Tennessee [Dylan Sampson],” Dixon said.

After the Quinshon Judkins situation, @HanfordDixon29 is STILL high on the running back room. #DawgPound "I think it's FIRE right now." pic.twitter.com/0SQBd9Fogd — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) July 17, 2025

The Browns initially had high expectations for Judkins, selected 36th overall, to anchor their backfield plans.

However, a recent arrest has cast serious doubt over his immediate future with the organization.

Fourth-round pick Dylan Sampson is stepping up quickly to fill that void.

The former Tennessee standout delivered an exceptional 2024 campaign, rushing for 1,491 yards and 22 touchdowns while earning SEC Offensive Player of the Year honors.

His explosive speed, agility, and ability to create plays in open space have already captured the coaching staff’s attention during OTAs.

Expect Sampson to factor heavily into the game plan, particularly on passing downs where his receiving skills can shine.

Jerome Ford enters his fourth season providing steady consistency after leading the team in rushing yards last year.

Beyond his ground contributions, Ford serves as a reliable kick returner and trusted third-down option.

Their contrasting styles could prove perfect for Stefanski’s wide zone system.

