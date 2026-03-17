Insider Shares Concern About Browns’ Free Agency

Cleveland Browns fans weren’t sure what to expect from the front office coming into the offseason. Many fans have been pleasantly surprised by the Browns’ activity level thus far. While they haven’t been among the most aggressive teams, they have gone after several positions of need, especially when it comes to their offensive line.

They’ve made two massive acquisitions in Zion Johnson and Elgton Jenkins, both of whom come highly regarded from their former teams. If both of these players can perform similarly to how they did in their prior destinations, this offense could take a massive leap forward in 2026.

While these moves have been held in high regard, there is always more work to do, which is what analyst Tony Grossi called out in a recent conversation.

He mentioned the thing that surprised him the most in free agency was not signing a left tackle or center.

“The only thing that surprised me is that they did a decent job at filling three positions, but leaving the two most important positions unfilled: left tackle and center,” Grossi said.

As Grossi called out, the Browns have yet to acquire a bona fide left tackle and center. Jenkins has played a lot of left guard throughout his career, but he also played center for the Green Bay Packers in 2025 before getting injured.

Johnson has also played guard throughout his career, and while skilled players can certainly learn new positions, it seems like these two will line up at guard more often than not. That said, the Browns could still be aggressive in the coming weeks at offensive line, whether it be via free agency, trade, or the draft.

They don’t have a confirmed quarterback, which slightly complicates things, but they can still build out an O-line even without that position locked down. Having that unit be solid is one of the best things a franchise can do for a quarterback, whether they be a tenured veteran or a young player trying to make their mark on this league.

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