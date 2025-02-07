Browns Legend Gives His Super Bowl Prediction

Super Bowl week is officially here, and there are just a few more days until the big game kicks off.

The days leading up to the Super Bowl are among the biggest in sports, as NFL fans and analysts come together to talk about the event, giving their predictions for what might happen.

As it stands on the Friday before the game, the Kansas City Chiefs have moved to a one-point favorite, effectively making this a pick’em for bettors.

People have debated who will win this matchup, including Hanford Dixon, who gave his official prediction in a recent episode of his show.

“I think Kansas City is going to win this game, and I think it’s going to be a one-score game,” Dixon said.

Hanford's official Super Bowl prediction is here… "I think Kansas City is going to win this game, and I think it's going to be a one-score game." – @HanfordDixon29 pic.twitter.com/AParEcKbmG — The Hanford Dixon Show (@TopDawgShow) February 6, 2025

Dixon believes the Kansas City Chiefs will come away with the win in this game, but thinks it’ll be a close matchup.

The betting spread also indicates that this will be a close game, but fans will soon see how it’ll play out.

Philadelphia might have lost this matchup two years ago, but they’re hoping to turn the tides and figure out how to beat Patrick Mahomes in this one.

Regardless of what the final score is, and the fan fatigue that might exist because of the Chiefs’ continued dominance of the AFC and the NFL as a whole, there’s still a lot of excitement surrounding this game.

Cleveland Browns fans like Dixon are still engaged in the conversation, hoping their favorite team can get to this level soon.

