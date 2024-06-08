PFF Ranks 2 Browns OL Among NFL Top 10

Cleveland Browns fans know the importance of a strong offensive line for the team’s success after watching some of the NFL’s best play this position over the last decade.

Both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been All-Pro selections in the past five seasons, showing the strength of this position for the Browns.

Now, PFF is recognizing the duo among their top-10 list of guards heading into the 2024 regular season.

PFF shared their rankings on Twitter this week, revealing that Bitonio and Teller were ranked as the No. 8 and No. 9 best guards, respectively, in the NFL today.

The Top-10 guards heading into next season 📊 pic.twitter.com/gNCTcddOfV — PFF (@PFF) June 7, 2024

Despite injuries last season, Bitonio has remained a constant force for the Browns.

PFF noted that the guard has secured two All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections in his career while finishing with an overall grade of 68.0 in 2023.

Bitonio had an elite run before the 2023 season, finishing with an overall grade of 80.0 in seven consecutive years.

Since 2020, Teller has been a strong force to reckon with for Cleveland.

The guard earned two All-Pro selections since that season as well as three straight Pro Bowl nods heading into the 2024 regular season.

Teller earned a 70.0 PFF run-blocking grade each of the past four seasons.

PFF’s Thomas Valentine praised Teller, noting that “There might not be a better run-blocking guard in the NFL than him on a snap-by-snap basis.”

The Dallas Cowboys were the only other team that featured a pair of guards ranked in the top 10 as Tyler Smith and Zack Martin were named as the No. 4 and No. 7 athletes, respectively, at this position.

