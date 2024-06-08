Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Saturday, June 8, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / PFF Ranks 2 Browns OL Among NFL Top 10

PFF Ranks 2 Browns OL Among NFL Top 10

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns guard Joel Bitonio
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Cleveland Browns fans know the importance of a strong offensive line for the team’s success after watching some of the NFL’s best play this position over the last decade.

Both Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller have been All-Pro selections in the past five seasons, showing the strength of this position for the Browns.

Now, PFF is recognizing the duo among their top-10 list of guards heading into the 2024 regular season.

PFF shared their rankings on Twitter this week, revealing that Bitonio and Teller were ranked as the No. 8 and No. 9 best guards, respectively, in the NFL today.

Despite injuries last season, Bitonio has remained a constant force for the Browns.

PFF noted that the guard has secured two All-Pro nods and six Pro Bowl selections in his career while finishing with an overall grade of 68.0 in 2023.

Bitonio had an elite run before the 2023 season, finishing with an overall grade of 80.0 in seven consecutive years.

Since 2020, Teller has been a strong force to reckon with for Cleveland.

The guard earned two All-Pro selections since that season as well as three straight Pro Bowl nods heading into the 2024 regular season.

Teller earned a 70.0 PFF run-blocking grade each of the past four seasons.

PFF’s Thomas Valentine praised Teller, noting that “There might not be a better run-blocking guard in the NFL than him on a snap-by-snap basis.”

The Dallas Cowboys were the only other team that featured a pair of guards ranked in the top 10 as Tyler Smith and Zack Martin were named as the No. 4 and No. 7 athletes, respectively, at this position.

NEXT:  Browns Preseason Game Times Revealed
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join The Cold Wire Community! Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up to join the Cold Wire community!

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Preseason Game Times Revealed

20 mins ago

footballs

Analyst Suggests Browns Looking To Add OL To Roster

45 mins ago

18 September 2016: Cleveland Browns fans during the second quarter of the National Football League game between the Baltimore Ravens and Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 25-20.

Browns Add OL After Waiving Jayden Peevy

12 hours ago

Cleveland Browns QB P.J. Walker

Former Browns QB Signs With New NFL Team

12 hours ago

Former Ohio State DT Mike Hall Jr.

Final Browns Draft Pick Signs Contract

13 hours ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Makes Strong Statement About 1 Player

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Watch 1 OL Return For First OTA Practice

2 days ago

Dorian Thompson-Robinson #17 of the Cleveland Browns reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles in the first half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 17, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson Status Revealed For Mandatory Minicamp

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns RB D'Onta Foreman

Browns Missing 3 RBs From OTA Practices

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Cedric Tillman

Analyst Believes 1 WR Could Have Breakthrough In Browns New Offense

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb Gives Honest Answer To Minkah Fitzpatrick's Role In His Injury

2 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

David Njoku Charity Softball Event Confirms Interesting NFL Star

3 days ago

Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Jacques Cesaire Has Honest Admission About Working With Jim Schwartz

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Los Angeles Chargers

Nick Chubb Sends Strong Message About His Return

3 days ago

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - AUGUST 25: Brady Breeze #35 of the Detroit Lions looks on prior to a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on August 25, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Browns Fill 90-Man Roster With Veteran Safety

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns co-owner Jimmy Haslam talks with General Manager Andrew Berry during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Browns Announce Extensions For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

3 days ago

Nyheim Hines #20 of the Buffalo Bills celebrates after Buffalo's 35-23 win against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.

Nyheim Hines Reveals When He Will Return To Field

2 weeks ago

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - DECEMBER 10: Jimmy Graham #80 of the New Orleans Saints reacts during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on December 10, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Top 3 TE Free Agents Browns Should Target

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns Training Camp

Analyst Shares Intriguing Stat About Browns' Roster

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - DECEMBER 10: Lucas Havrisik #8 of the Los Angeles Rams kicks a field goal during the first quarter in the game against Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Waive Kicker Before Mandatory Minicamp

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Analyst Offers Strong Take On 1 Browns Player's Salary

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MD - SEPTEMBER 27: Tight end Dennis Pitta #88 of the Baltimore Ravens miss a pass against middle linebacker D'Qwell Jackson #52 of the Cleveland Browns during the NFL Game at M&T Bank Stadium on September 27, 2012 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Announce D'Qwell Jackson's New Role

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Strong Message About Play Caller Speculation

4 days ago

BEREA, OHIO - MARCH 25: Quarterback Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns is introduced by general manager Andrew Berry (L) and head coach Kevin Stefanski during a press conference at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on March 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Insider Discloses Reason Behind Extension Delay For Kevin Stefanski And Andrew Berry

4 days ago

Browns Nation