Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Friday, December 13, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Legend Has Advice For Defense When Facing The Chiefs

Browns Legend Has Advice For Defense When Facing The Chiefs

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

DENVER, COLORADO - DECEMBER 02: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a interception with teammates during the second quarter in the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field At Mile High on December 02, 2024 in Denver, Colorado.
(Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns are gearing up for a monumental challenge in Week 15, facing the Kansas City Chiefs, with playoff dreams long gone.

Despite being long shots, the Browns must be determined to make a statement against a Chiefs team chasing an unprecedented third straight Super Bowl title.

With 12 wins in 13 games this season, Kansas City stands as a formidable opponent, but a Browns victory would place them alongside the Bills as the only teams to defeat the reigning champions.

Browns legend Hanford Dixon isn’t holding back on defensive advice for the team’s cornerbacks.

In a recent segment of “The Hanford Dixon Show,” he broke down the critical nuances of defending against receivers.

“Have to keep your feet shoulder-width,” Dixon emphasized. “You can’t open them up, because if you do, you’re dead anyway. Okay, and you get that jam on them.”

Dixon pinpointed a concerning trend among current cornerbacks – their tendency to abandon the classic “bump and run” defensive strategy.

Instead of confronting receivers at the line of scrimmage, many corners are simply turning and chasing, which significantly reduces their ability to disrupt route patterns early in the play.

“And then another thing they have to understand, they can’t panic,” Dixon continued, “…because what they do is, when they’re in that situation and the wide receiver beat them off the line of scrimmage, now they’re in a catch up mode. And the problem is you can’t panic, because a lot of times it’s gonna have to have to take a perfect throw to beat you.”

Patrick Mahomes presents an extraordinary challenge, having led 23 game-winning drives since becoming the Chiefs’ starter in 2018.

Paired with head coach Andy Reid, Mahomes has mastered the art of off-schedule plays, consistently making magic happen when defensive schemes break down.

For the Browns, with their 3-10 record, this game represents more than just another matchup.

It’s an opportunity to prove their mettle against the league’s most consistent team.

NEXT:  Former GM Reveals What The Browns Should Do With Deshaun Watson
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Yagya Bhargava
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years [...]

Browns Nation