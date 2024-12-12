Former GM Reveals What The Browns Should Do With Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback saga continues to captivate NFL fans, with Jameis Winston stepping up admirably in Deshaun Watson’s absence and keeping the team competitive.

Last season’s playoff berth, secured partly by Joe Flacco’s unexpected heroics, now feels like a prelude to an even more complex quarterback conundrum.

Enter Mike Mayock, the former NFL executive who isn’t mincing words about the Browns’ quarterback situation.

On “92.3 The Fan,” Mayock offered a brutally honest assessment that’s turning heads across the league.

While praising Kevin Stefanski and Andrew Berry’s leadership, he dropped a clear-cut recommendation about Watson.

“The problem is you’ve got a quarterback who’s not gonna play for ya, it’s costing you 40 plus millions in cash and another 70 plus in salary cap. To be honest with you, I wouln’t even have him in the building next year. I would just rather move on, take the hit and go,” Mayock stated bluntly.

"To be honest with you, I'd rather not even have (Deshaun Watson) in the building next year. I would rather move on, take the hit and go." Mike Mayock on @afternoon923FAN with @NickWilsonSays and @JPeterlin on #Browns https://t.co/9obhNKV46I pic.twitter.com/t4ojRn0CFF — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 12, 2024

The financial landscape tells a complicated story. Watson’s five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal from his 2022 trade with the Texans has become an increasingly heavy anchor for the Browns.

His contract is set to count more than $72.9 million against Cleveland’s cap in each of the next two seasons.

Moreover, the potential cost of cutting ties is even more eye-watering. Releasing Watson in 2025 would trigger a huge cap hit.

These numbers make moving on more of a financial fantasy than a realistic option.

While Mayock’s frank assessment might resonate with frustrated fans, the cold, hard economics suggest the Browns are essentially locked into Watson for at least another season.

Winston’s impressive performances have only complicated the narrative, creating a quarterback situation that’s part financial chess match, part performance drama.

NEXT:

Mike Mayock Says Browns Executive Hasn't Been Given A Fair Shot