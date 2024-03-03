Browns Legend Is Hyped Up By 1 Notable WR Prospect

We’re heading into the final day of the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine as the Cleveland Browns prepare for the upcoming draft in April.

While Day 4 of the Combine surely holds great things in store, history has already been made.

On Saturday, Xavier Worthy, a wide receiver from the University of Texas, officially set a new combine record for the 40-yard dash.

In one of the most impressive displays of raw speed in NFL history, Worthy ran the 40-yard sprint in just 4.21 seconds, beating the previous record of 4.22 seconds, set by John Ross in 2017.

In addition to turning the heads of scouts from every NFL team, Worthy’s dash also impressed legendary Browns wide receiver Eric Metcalf (via Eric Metcalf on Twitter).

I see you X🤘🏾 https://t.co/WyTDo6qtyd — Eric Metcalf (@EricMetcalf21) March 2, 2024

Initially, it was thought that Worthy had tied the combine record, which is when Metcalf sent his first tweet.

However, after further review, it was discovered that Worthy had actually broken the record, which prompted the follow-up Tweet.

That’s high praise coming from a legendary wide receiver like Metcalf.

While that amount of praise and setting a new record is great news for Worthy, it could be bad news for the Browns, who had previously met with Worthy and have shown interest in him.

The Browns were likely hoping that Worthy might fall to them in the second round at pick No. 54 overall, which is Cleveland’s first selection this year.

However, after his impressive 40-yard dash time, there’s a good chance that he now has more eyes on him than he previously did.

So, don’t be surprised if someone scoops Worthy up in the first two rounds before he gets to the Browns.