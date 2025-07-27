Browns Legend Made An Appearance At Training Camp

Training camp has begun for the Cleveland Browns, which is the first real sign that we are almost all the way through the darkness of summer and that football is just around the corner.

There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Browns this season, and an eagerness to put the disastrous 2024 season fully in the rearview mirror, which might be just a little bit easier after one team legend showed up at camp on Saturday.

The Browns shared a clip on X of Bernie Kosar chopping it up with the fans on Saturday, as the 61-year-old team legend stopped by to put smiles on the faces of the Dawg Pound.

Kosar was the Browns’ starting quarterback from 1985 until 1993 and ranks fourth in franchise history in wins with 56.

The Browns legend spent some time chopping it up with the media as well, and he even weighed in on Cleveland’s QB controversy and praised the team for giving all four members of the QB room a chance to prove themselves and earn the starting role.

The Week 1 job will likely come down to either Kenny Pickett or Joe Flacco, though many are already eager to see what the rookies can do.

We’ll all likely have to wait at least a few weeks into the season to see either Dillon Gabriel or Shedeur Sanders take the field.

It’s always great to see Kosar at the facility, and he still looks like he could take a few snaps under center even at 61 years old.

