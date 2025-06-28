Browns Legend Named Among Best Without Super Bowl Ring

NFL legend Joe Thomas continues to receive recognition for his exceptional career, though the latest honor serves as a reminder of what might have been.

The former Cleveland Browns left tackle dominated his position for over a decade, yet his individual brilliance couldn’t overcome the franchise’s struggles during his tenure.

CBS Sports analyst Bryan DeArdo recently placed Thomas at No. 20 on his list of the greatest players never to win a Super Bowl, highlighting the contrast between personal excellence and team success.

“He didn’t know it at the time, but Thomas’ rookie reason represented his best shot at winning a ring. The Browns finished 10-6, and it was the only season of Thomas’ career where Cleveland finished with a winning record. Cleveland missed the playoffs, however, after losing a tiebreaker with division champion Pittsburgh,” DeArdo wrote.

Thomas established himself as the premier left tackle in football throughout his career.

His resume includes 10 consecutive Pro Bowl selections and six First-Team All-Pro honors.

Perhaps most remarkably, he played 10,363 straight snaps, a record that demonstrates both his durability and commitment to the game.

The Browns cycled through 20 different starting quarterbacks during Thomas’ time with the organization, underscoring the instability that plagued Cleveland throughout his career.

This constant turnover at the most important position made it nearly impossible for the team to build sustained success.

Thomas retired in 2018 without ever appearing in a playoff game, making him the only Hall of Famer from the Super Bowl era to never reach the postseason.

Despite this unique distinction, his legacy remained intact when he earned first-ballot induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023.

His recognition on DeArdo’s list reinforces what many already knew about Thomas’ career.

