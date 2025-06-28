Mina Kimes Reveals Why Browns Drafted Mason Graham

Edge rushers have evolved into the backbone of modern NFL defenses, tasked with pressuring quarterbacks, stopping the run, and adapting to coverage responsibilities.

The Cleveland Browns understand this reality better than most, with Myles Garrett serving as the prime example of how elite pass-rushing talent can transform a defense.

This offseason, the Browns made a calculated decision to surround their superstar with Michigan’s Mason Graham, bypassing flashier prospects like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter to address their interior pass rush needs.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes recently explained the reasoning behind Cleveland’s bold draft strategy during an NFL Live segment.

“The two best pass rushers in football last year, Trey Hendrickson and Myles Garrett… quarterbacks were able to escape them, offenses were able to account for them. It’s a big part of why the Browns took Mason Graham… who they believe gives them pass rush upside and fits well with that 4‑2 front that they usually play. I really believe for a roster reconstruction, you cannot just have a single stud edge rusher…you might be better off with multiple really good rushers than just one dude,” Kimes said.

Graham emerged as the top interior defensive lineman in the draft class, bringing impressive credentials from his college career.

Over three seasons at Michigan, Graham compiled 108 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks.

However, his statistical production only tells part of the story.

Graham’s aggressive, disruptive playing style aligns perfectly with defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz’s philosophy of generating consistent pressure.

The pairing of Graham alongside Garrett creates a formidable combination that should give offensive coordinators headaches.

While Garrett commands double teams from the edge, Graham can exploit one-on-one matchups from the interior, creating a complementary rush package.

Beyond the on-field benefits, the selection represents smart financial planning.

Top interior linemen command significant contracts in free agency, but securing Graham on a rookie deal provides both immediate impact and long-term value.

Cleveland didn’t simply add talent but invested in their defensive identity for years to come.

