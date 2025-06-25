Browns Nation

Wednesday, June 25, 2025
Browns Rookie Believes He’s Built For Big Moments

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Browns Rookie Believes He’s Built For Big Moments
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Training camp approaches with the Cleveland Browns facing several position battles that could shape their offensive identity.

Among the most intriguing competitions involves rookie Harold Fannin Jr., who appears positioned to challenge for immediate playing time in a tight end room anchored by David Njoku.

The former college standout brings impressive credentials after leading all tight ends in 2024 with 117 receptions, 1,555 yards, and 10 touchdowns.

His versatility allows him to line up anywhere on the field, giving coach Kevin Stefanski a potential matchup weapon.

During a recent appearance on the “Best Available Podcast,” Fannin Jr. revealed what drives his performance when the pressure mounts.

“Man, those big games…, before the game, it gets me fired up. I mean, the whole week, I’m really excited. You know, pretty much…. you ain’t really got nothing to lose, and you ain’t got really nothing to prove… You really just let it fly, like, you know, whether right or wrong, you really can just let it fly because everybody thinks you supposed to lose. So, you just go out there with a full 100% confidence,” Fannin Jr said.

That mindset could serve him well as he enters camp expected to open as the team’s second tight end.

His explosiveness has already turned heads during minicamp sessions, where early flashes suggest he might force his way into significant playing time sooner than expected.

The Browns are eager to inject youth into their offense, particularly with Njoku entering the final year of his contract.

Fannin’s ability to create mismatches in two tight end sets gives Cleveland another dimension they’ve been seeking.

His college production speaks to someone ready for the next level.

The combination of his physical tools and competitive fire suggests the Browns may have found a difference maker who could quickly evolve beyond a complementary role.

Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation