Former Browns Player Laments The Loss Of 1 Coach

By

Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns could’ve stood in Bill Callahan’s way, but they chose not to.

That speaks volumes of the front office but also about the great amount of love and respect he’s earned.

At least, that’s how former player Hanford Dixon thinks.

Talking on his show, he claimed that letting their offensive line coach leave is going to be a massive loss, but he was also shocked it took so long.

He went out of his way to praise Callahan not only as a coach but as a person, adding that he had a unique opportunity to work with his son.

Brian Callahan became one of the most sought-after head coaching candidates over the past couple of years, and he’s finally gotten his chance.

His job with the Cincinnati Bengals’ offense was more than remarkable, and he’ll now be the main guy for the Tennessee Titans.

This is obviously not the first time that father and son have worked together in the league, but it is a unique experience where the father will serve under the son.

Callahan has earned his stripes in the league, being around for quite a while.

He’s widely acknowledged to be the best offensive line coach in business, and his work with the Browns’ running game doesn’t need an introduction.

The Browns will have a tough time finding someone who could come close to him.

That was a loss they couldn’t afford at this moment, but the opportunity was just too unique to get in his way.

