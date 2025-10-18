Colin Cowherd Predicts Winner Of Browns-Dolphins Game

The Cleveland Browns need a win in the worst way to get some positive momentum going in what is shaping up to be a lost season, and a matchup with a fellow 1-5 foe in the Miami Dolphins on Sunday could be just what the doctor ordered.

Both teams are showing glimpses of a locker room that could be on the verge of fracturing, especially Miami, so while this game won’t make a big impact on the AFC playoff picture, it could have a big impact on the trade deadline and the future of both of these organizations.

At least one big name is on Cleveland’s side, as Colin Cowherd predicted that the Browns would take care of the Dolphins 24-17 and move to 2-5

“You cannot run on this team and the winds are going to be over 40 miles an hour. Dillon Gabriel, he’ll be fine, they’re not going to ask much. You’re talking about an elite defense at home against a Dolphins defense that is atrocious, and generally if your defense is bad, it’s worse on the road. I trust Cleveland’s defense to carry the day.”

Will the Lions bounce back at home against the Bucs? @colincowherd lays out his Blazin’ 5 picks for the NFL's Week 7 slate pic.twitter.com/bXC6wYTKdu — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) October 17, 2025

The Dolphins have built a reputation over recent years for not being able to handle bad weather games, and if this forecast holds up, it certainly plays right into Cleveland’s hands.

If the Browns can rely on their defense to force a few turnovers and allow Quinshon Judkins and the running game to get cooking against a Dolphins defense that ranks last in the NFL with 168.5 rushing yards allowed per game, it could be a long day for Miami.

One aspect Cleveland has to improve upon is getting off to a good start, as the Browns are averaging just 5.5 points per game in the first half this season.

Getting an early lead behind the running game and forcing Tua Tagovailoa to have to throw against this defense in bad weather to try to come back in the second half is a recipe for a Browns victory, so it’s imperative to control the clock and get points on the board early.

